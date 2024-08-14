Menu
Lifestyle News

Peter Obi visits PSquare amidst ongoing beef

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular politician, Peter Obi pays a visit to the warring brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye collectively known as PSquare amid their ongoing beef.

It is no longer news that the musical duo have been dragging each other for some time now, barely some years after they buried their former beef.

Paul Okoye a.k.a Rudeboy in a recent interview had accused his brother of using EFCC to arrest him, and claimed that most of the song they sang were written by him.

Consequently, his brother, Peter had claimed that that isn’t entirely true as he had written some as well. He also counter accused his brother of always belittling him.

The former presidential candidate, Peter Obi visited the brother to have a sit down talks with them.

Photos and videos shows the statesman at the residence of one of the twin after their meeting. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

