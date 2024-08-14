Menu
Search
Subscribe
The Big Read

Ownership Dispute: Femi Otedola vs. Barbican Capital Over Largest Stake in First Bank

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Explainer: Ownership Battle at Nigeria’s Oldest Bank

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

What’s Happening?

A significant ownership dispute is unfolding at First Bank Holdings, Nigeria’s oldest bank. The controversy centers around who the bank’s largest single shareholder is. According to First Bank’s 2023 audited accounts, Femi Otedola, the bank’s chairman, holds the largest share at 9.41%.

However, data from the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) and the bank’s registrar, Meristem Registrars & Probate Services Ltd, identify Barbican Capital, associated with Oba Otudeko’s Honeywell Group, as the largest shareholder with a 15.01% stake.

Why the Discrepancy?

Barbican Capital has taken legal action against First Bank Holdings for incorrectly stating its shareholding in the bank’s audited financial statement. Initially, the unaudited statement had accurately reflected Barbican’s stake, but the audited version did not, leading to the lawsuit. First Bank Holdings has declined to comment publicly on the matter, as the issue is now in court.

Background: How Did This Start?

The roots of this conflict trace back to 2015, when the global oil market downturn hit Nigeria hard, affecting First Bank’s financial health due to a surge in non-performing loans (NPLs). The bank crafted a forbearance plan with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stabilize its situation.

In 2021, internal boardroom changes at First Bank triggered further complications. The CBN quickly intervened by dissolving the boards of both First Bank and its parent company, FBN Holdings, citing non-compliance with restructured loans granted to Honeywell Group as a reason for this drastic action.

Why Does It Matter?

The loans to Honeywell Group, which were due for repayment by 2026, were suddenly demanded by the CBN in 2021, creating a significant financial and corporate governance issue. Honeywell quickly repaid the loans, but the CBN’s actions raised concerns about potential bias and external influence on First Bank’s operations.

Current Situation: Verification and Legal Action

A series of meetings and agreements in 2023 and 2024 aimed to resolve these issues, including verifying shareholdings and ensuring fair board representation. However, discrepancies in shareholding records and dissatisfaction with board representation have led to ongoing legal battles, with Honeywell contesting what it views as an unfair reduction in its influence at the bank.

What’s Next?

The outcome of this ownership battle will significantly impact First Bank’s governance and could set a precedent for corporate governance in Nigeria. As the legal process unfolds, the future of First Bank Holdings remains uncertain, with the bank’s autonomy and legacy hanging in the balance.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dangote Cement launches students industrial internship scheme
Next article
WHO Declares Global Public Health Emergency as Mpox Outbreak Spreads from Congo
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Weapon Industrial Complex: NASENI and Ministry of Defence to manufacture ammunition

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI)...

Nigeria’s PMI at 49.7 Points for July, Signaling 13th Month of Economic Contraction

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Nigeria’s economic activity contracted for the thirteenth consecutive month...

Nigeria Withdraws Counter Subversion Bill Amid Public Outcry

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives,...

WHO Declares Global Public Health Emergency as Mpox Outbreak Spreads from Congo

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Weapon Industrial Complex: NASENI and Ministry of Defence to manufacture ammunition

Manufacturing 363
The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI)...

Nigeria’s PMI at 49.7 Points for July, Signaling 13th Month of Economic Contraction

Data & News Analysis 363
Nigeria’s economic activity contracted for the thirteenth consecutive month...

Nigeria Withdraws Counter Subversion Bill Amid Public Outcry

Election Views 363
Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s Weapon Industrial Complex: NASENI and Ministry of Defence to manufacture...

Yetunde Kolawale - 363