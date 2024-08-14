Menu
Manufacturing

Nigeria’s Weapon Industrial Complex: NASENI and Ministry of Defence to manufacture ammunition

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Defence to establish Nigeria’s ammunition production factory. This initiative aims to bolster the nation’s defence infrastructure through indigenous innovation and technological advancement.

Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, NASENI’s Director of Information, stated that the partnership would enhance Nigeria’s defence capabilities and achieve self-reliance in military hardware production. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman, emphasized the importance of this Military Industrial Complex (MIC) as a national imperative.

In a statement, Halilu noted that the evolving global security landscape necessitates Nigeria’s preparedness to address emerging threats with homegrown solutions. He described the MoU as the start of a transformative journey that will redefine Nigeria’s defence landscape and secure the nation’s future.

The new MIC will serve as a hub for the development, production, and maintenance of military equipment, from small arms to advanced defense systems. This project aims to support the Nigerian Armed Forces, foster local industry growth, and reduce foreign dependency.

Halilu expressed gratitude to Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the Honorable Minister of State for Defence, and the Ministry for their support.

He assured that NASENI is committed to making the vision of a Nigerian Military Industrial Complex a reality, contributing to national security and economic growth.

Nigeria’s PMI at 49.7 Points for July, Signaling 13th Month of Economic Contraction
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

