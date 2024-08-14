Menu
Nigeria’s PMI at 49.7 Points for July, Signaling 13th Month of Economic Contraction

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Nigeria’s economic activity contracted for the thirteenth consecutive month in July, with the Central Bank’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) recording 49.7 points.

This marks a slight improvement from June’s 48.8 points but still indicates a period of economic contraction.

Key data points include:
• Sector PMIs: Services at 50.3 points, indicating marginal growth; Industrial at 48.3 points; Agricultural at 49.7 points, reflecting slower contraction compared to the previous month.
• Employment: 18 of 25 sectors reported declines, with the printing sector experiencing the largest drop, while the Petroleum and Coal subsector saw the highest employment levels.
• New Orders: A decrease was noted across 25 subsectors, with pharmaceuticals showing the greatest decline. However, nine subsectors reported increased new orders, and Cement and Forestry remained unchanged.
• Stanbic IBTC PMI: Fell to 49.2 points from 50.1 in June, highlighting a weakening in business activity.
• Inflation: Rising input costs and selling prices contributed to inflation, though the pace of output inflation slowed.

The report also reveals a decline in business confidence, marking the lowest level of optimism since the survey began.

