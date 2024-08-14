Nigeria’s PMI at 49.7 Points for July, Signaling 13th Month of Economic Contraction

Nigeria’s economic activity contracted for the thirteenth consecutive month in July, with the Central Bank’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) recording 49.7 points.

This marks a slight improvement from June’s 48.8 points but still indicates a period of economic contraction.

Key data points include:

• Sector PMIs: Services at 50.3 points, indicating marginal growth; Industrial at 48.3 points; Agricultural at 49.7 points, reflecting slower contraction compared to the previous month.

• Employment: 18 of 25 sectors reported declines, with the printing sector experiencing the largest drop, while the Petroleum and Coal subsector saw the highest employment levels.

• New Orders: A decrease was noted across 25 subsectors, with pharmaceuticals showing the greatest decline. However, nine subsectors reported increased new orders, and Cement and Forestry remained unchanged.

• Stanbic IBTC PMI: Fell to 49.2 points from 50.1 in June, highlighting a weakening in business activity.

• Inflation: Rising input costs and selling prices contributed to inflation, though the pace of output inflation slowed.

The report also reveals a decline in business confidence, marking the lowest level of optimism since the survey began.