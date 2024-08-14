Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Views

Nigeria Withdraws Counter Subversion Bill Amid Public Outcry

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has withdrawn the controversial Counter Subversion Bill following widespread public backlash.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The proposed legislation faced severe criticism for its stringent penalties, particularly a clause that would impose a 10-year prison sentence, a fine of N5 million, or both, on individuals who refuse to recite the national anthem and pledge.

The bill also included harsh penalties for those who destroy national symbols, among other provisions.

The bill sparked outrage across social media, with many arguing that the proposed measures were excessive and infringed on fundamental rights.

Despite initially defending the bill as a means to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-terrorism efforts, Abbas eventually decided to withdraw it in response to the overwhelming public disapproval.

Abbas had earlier emphasized that the bill was still in its early stages and was designed to combat subversive activities by various groups, including militias, cults, bandits, and other proscribed entities. However, the strong public opposition ultimately led to its withdrawal.​⬤

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
WHO Declares Global Public Health Emergency as Mpox Outbreak Spreads from Congo
Next article
Nigeria’s PMI at 49.7 Points for July, Signaling 13th Month of Economic Contraction
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Weapon Industrial Complex: NASENI and Ministry of Defence to manufacture ammunition

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI)...

Nigeria’s PMI at 49.7 Points for July, Signaling 13th Month of Economic Contraction

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Nigeria’s economic activity contracted for the thirteenth consecutive month...

WHO Declares Global Public Health Emergency as Mpox Outbreak Spreads from Congo

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox...

Ownership Dispute: Femi Otedola vs. Barbican Capital Over Largest Stake in First Bank

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Explainer: Ownership Battle at Nigeria’s Oldest Bank What’s Happening? A significant...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Weapon Industrial Complex: NASENI and Ministry of Defence to manufacture ammunition

Manufacturing 363
The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI)...

Nigeria’s PMI at 49.7 Points for July, Signaling 13th Month of Economic Contraction

Data & News Analysis 363
Nigeria’s economic activity contracted for the thirteenth consecutive month...

WHO Declares Global Public Health Emergency as Mpox Outbreak Spreads from Congo

News 363
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s Weapon Industrial Complex: NASENI and Ministry of Defence to manufacture...

Yetunde Kolawale - 363