Nigeria Withdraws Counter Subversion Bill Amid Public Outcry

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has withdrawn the controversial Counter Subversion Bill following widespread public backlash.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The proposed legislation faced severe criticism for its stringent penalties, particularly a clause that would impose a 10-year prison sentence, a fine of N5 million, or both, on individuals who refuse to recite the national anthem and pledge.

The bill also included harsh penalties for those who destroy national symbols, among other provisions.

The bill sparked outrage across social media, with many arguing that the proposed measures were excessive and infringed on fundamental rights.

Despite initially defending the bill as a means to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-terrorism efforts, Abbas eventually decided to withdraw it in response to the overwhelming public disapproval.

Abbas had earlier emphasized that the bill was still in its early stages and was designed to combat subversive activities by various groups, including militias, cults, bandits, and other proscribed entities. However, the strong public opposition ultimately led to its withdrawal.​⬤