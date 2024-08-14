Nigeria Implements Naira Crude Oil Sales Directive to Boost Local Refineries Output

The federal government has initiated steps to implement President Bola Tinubu’s directive for selling crude oil in Naira. In a crucial meeting held in Abuja, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, discussed the policy’s execution with key stakeholders, including the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Mr. Heineken Lokpobiri, and the CEO of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kyari.

According to a statement by Mr. Mohammed Manga, Director of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry, the meeting also included the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, who briefed the gathering on the revenue implications of the policy.

Mr. Edun expressed optimism that the initiative would empower local refineries, stimulate economic growth, and redefine Nigeria’s petroleum landscape. The directive, which instructs NNPCL to sell crude oil to local refineries in Naira, is expected to strengthen the domestic economy and support sustainable operations, including at the $20 billion Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

The initiative aims to reduce the demand for foreign exchange to import petroleum products, which constitutes approximately 25% of market demand, and is anticipated to positively impact the Naira’s performance in the foreign exchange market.