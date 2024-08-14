Nestle Nigeria Takes Step towards Sustainability with New Golden Morn Packaging

August 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In a bid to reduce environmental impact and promote a circular economy, Nestle Nigeria has taken a step forward towards a sustainable future by launching new packaging for its popular breakfast cereal, Golden morn.

The new packaging, which is specifically designed for recycling, marks a significant step towards achieving the company’s goal of making 95% of its packaging globally recyclable or reusable by 2025.

This was disclosed by Nestle Corporate communications, Public affairs and Sustainability Lead Victoria Uwadoka at the ‘Rebirth of the king of Breakfast’ event, which was held in the company’s premises at Lagos on Monday.

According to Uwadika, Nestlé’s commitment to sustainability is driven by the belief its success is intrinsically linked to the wellbeing of people, communities, and the planet.

“We are dedicated to developing products that are not only good for you but also good for the planet,” she said. She also said that currently over 80% of our packaging materials for other products including milo 400 and 800 grams have already been optimised for recycling.

The new Golden Morn packaging replaces the previous aluminum foil packaging with a recyclable design, which is part of Nestlé’s broader strategy to minimize waste and protect the environment for future generations.

Category Manager, Diary, Omofasa Orhiunu emphasized that the brand is driven by purpose and dedicated to nourishing families in Nigeria. “Golden Morn is more than just a breakfast cereal; it’s a brand that has become a household name over the past three decades,” He said.

He went further by saying that Golden Morn cereal is a product that has all its ingredients sourced, locally here in Nigeria from A-Z .

Omofasa also stated that Golden morn has given back to the community by maintaining a mutually beneficial partnership with local farmers and communities.

“This we do by first empowering farmers, support farmers who grow our key ingredients, maize and soya by offering job opportunities and reliable market for their crops, reducing the risk of spoilage. “We also engage in training and support young entrepreneurs through our golden morn entrepreneurship series”.

Uwadoka added that the new packaging design is expected to minimize environmental impact while inspiring positive change within the industry. With this development, Nestle Nigeria is on track to meeting its 2025 commitment, not just locally but globally, she added.(www.naija247news.com).