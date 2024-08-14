Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Nestle Nigeria Takes Step towards Sustainability with New Golden Morn Packaging

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In a bid to reduce environmental impact and promote a circular economy, Nestle Nigeria has taken a step forward towards a sustainable future by launching new packaging for its popular breakfast cereal, Golden morn.

The new packaging, which is specifically designed for recycling, marks a significant step towards achieving the company’s goal of making 95% of its packaging globally recyclable or reusable by 2025.

This was disclosed by Nestle Corporate communications, Public affairs and Sustainability Lead Victoria Uwadoka at the ‘Rebirth of the king of Breakfast’ event, which was held in the company’s premises at Lagos on Monday.

According to Uwadika, Nestlé’s commitment to sustainability is driven by the belief its success is intrinsically linked to the wellbeing of people, communities, and the planet.

“We are dedicated to developing products that are not only good for you but also good for the planet,” she said. She also said that currently over 80% of our packaging materials for other products including milo 400 and 800 grams have already been optimised for recycling.

The new Golden Morn packaging replaces the previous aluminum foil packaging with a recyclable design, which is part of Nestlé’s broader strategy to minimize waste and protect the environment for future generations.

Category Manager, Diary, Omofasa Orhiunu emphasized that the brand is driven by purpose and dedicated to nourishing families in Nigeria. “Golden Morn is more than just a breakfast cereal; it’s a brand that has become a household name over the past three decades,” He said.

He went further by saying that Golden Morn cereal is a product that has all its ingredients sourced, locally here in Nigeria from A-Z .

Omofasa also stated that Golden morn has given back to the community by maintaining a mutually beneficial partnership with local farmers and communities.

“This we do by first empowering farmers, support farmers who grow our key ingredients, maize and soya by offering job opportunities and reliable market for their crops, reducing the risk of spoilage. “We also engage in training and support young entrepreneurs through our golden morn entrepreneurship series”.

Uwadoka added that the new packaging design is expected to minimize environmental impact while inspiring positive change within the industry. With this development, Nestle Nigeria is on track to meeting its 2025 commitment, not just locally but globally, she added.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Burna Boy Reportedly Launches a Football Academy in Lagos
Next article
Fraudulent mobilisation: UniCal urges NYSC to release remaining names
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Three foreign nationals arrested for trying to obtain Ugandan passports illegally

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three foreign nationals have been arrested...

Fraudulent mobilisation: UniCal urges NYSC to release remaining names

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The University of Calabar (UniCal) has...

Burna Boy Reportedly Launches a Football Academy in Lagos

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Damini Ogulu, popularly...

FG inaugurates $1.2b SWAp initiative to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Health, with...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three foreign nationals arrested for trying to obtain Ugandan passports illegally

CrimeWatch 363
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three foreign nationals have been arrested...

Fraudulent mobilisation: UniCal urges NYSC to release remaining names

Education 363
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The University of Calabar (UniCal) has...

Burna Boy Reportedly Launches a Football Academy in Lagos

Lifestyle News 363
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Damini Ogulu, popularly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Three foreign nationals arrested for trying to obtain Ugandan passports illegally

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363