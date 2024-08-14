Naira Weakens Against Dollar in the official market

August 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira dropped for the first time in over a week against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) on Tuesday, August 13.

It lost 0.71 per cent or N11.10 against the greenback during the trading session to settle at N1,582.09/$1 compared with the preceding day’s rate of N1,570.99/$1, according to data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

At the spot market yesterday, the FX turnover slightly went down by 18.3 per cent or $45.01 million to $201.43 million from the $246.44 million recorded a day earlier.

A look at the black market showed that the Nigerian Naira maintained stability against the Dollar yesterday at N1,595/$1. (www.naija247news.com).