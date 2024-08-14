Mr. P Denies Allegations by Rudeboy, Challenges Him to Provide Evidence of EFCC Petition

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Story:

Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr. P, has strongly denied allegations made by his twin brother, Paul Okoye (Rudeboy), claiming that he filed a petition against him with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In a recent interview with City FM in Lagos, Rudeboy alleged that Mr. P was responsible for his detention by the EFCC, accusing him of suspected fraudulent activities.

Rudeboy stated, “This year, I was invited by the EFCC after they received a petition against me from my twin brother. I never thought our disagreements would escalate to this level. At the EFCC office, they had already printed all my account statements and asked me to explain every transaction.”

He expressed his disappointment that, despite being cleared of the allegations by the EFCC, Mr. P has not apologized for his alleged involvement in the situation.

However, Mr. P took to social media on Monday evening to refute these claims. He issued a statement denying that he ever reported his brother to the EFCC and challenged Paul to provide any evidence to support his accusations. Mr. P clarified that the ongoing issue is not a simple family dispute but involves a serious matter concerning their business dealings.

Peter explained that the root of the issue lies in his discovery of a secret company named Northside Music, which was registered by their older brother Jude Okoye and his wife, Ifeoma Okoye. According to Peter, this company was secretly diverting funds from their shared business, Northside Entertainment, which manages P-Square’s affairs.

“I approached Paul multiple times about this secret company and the whereabouts of some of P-Square’s royalties, but he denied knowing anything about it,” Mr. P stated. He added that he had given clear instructions to his legal team not to include Paul in any legal actions, focusing instead on Jude and his wife.

Peter accused Rudeboy of lying in the interview, saying, “I was speechless listening to Paul’s interview, as he publicly spread falsehoods about me with a reputable agency like the EFCC.”

Mr. P revealed that Jude was indeed detained by the EFCC after being questioned about the secret company, and he eventually admitted to diverting funds. Jude’s bank accounts were frozen, and investigations are still ongoing.

The matter remains unresolved, with Mr. P challenging his brother to provide evidence to back up the allegations. The fallout between the Okoye brothers continues to draw public attention, with further developments expected.