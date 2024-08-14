Market extends downtrend, sheds N279bn

August 14, 2024.

The equity market on Tuesday closed on a bearish note as downtrend extended to two straight sessions.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.50% to settle at 97,390.01 points from the previous close of 97,880.94 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.50% to close at N55.296 trillion from the previous close of N55.575 trillion, thereby shedding N279 billion.

An aggregate of 599 million units of shares were traded in 11,237 deals, valued at N13.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 26 equities appreciated in their share prices against 29 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MECURE led other gainers with 9.98% growth to close at N9.37 from the previous close of N8.52.

NEIMETH and Champion Breweries also grew their share prices by 9.90% and 9.75% respectively.

Percentage Losers

OANDO, Livestock Feeds and Cornerstone Insurance top the list of price decliners by shedding 8.10%, 7.66% and 7.61% to close the day at N40.20, N2.27 and N2.17 respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 66 million units of its shares in 651 deals, valued at about N1.29 billion.

GTCO traded about 72 million units of its shares in 445 deals, valued at N3.28 billion.

OANDO traded about 41 million units of its shares in 1,640 deals, valued at N1.8 billion.