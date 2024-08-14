Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Market extends downtrend, sheds N279bn

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The equity market on Tuesday closed on a bearish note as downtrend extended to two straight sessions.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.50% to settle at 97,390.01 points from the previous close of 97,880.94 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.50% to close at N55.296 trillion from the previous close of N55.575 trillion, thereby shedding N279 billion.

An aggregate of 599 million units of shares were traded in 11,237 deals, valued at N13.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 26 equities appreciated in their share prices against 29 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MECURE led other gainers with 9.98% growth to close at N9.37 from the previous close of N8.52.

NEIMETH and Champion Breweries also grew their share prices by 9.90% and 9.75% respectively.

Percentage Losers

OANDO, Livestock Feeds and Cornerstone Insurance top the list of price decliners by shedding 8.10%, 7.66% and 7.61% to close the day at N40.20, N2.27 and N2.17 respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 66 million units of its shares in 651 deals, valued at about N1.29 billion.

GTCO traded about 72 million units of its shares in 445 deals, valued at N3.28 billion.

OANDO traded about 41 million units of its shares in 1,640 deals, valued at N1.8 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

