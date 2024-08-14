Google breakup won’t hurt investors-DOJ

Court Rules Google Monopolized Search Advertising Market; DOJ Seeks to Break Up Tech Giant

On August 5, a U.S. district court judge ruled in favor of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in an antitrust case against Alphabet’s Google (GOOG, GOOGL), concluding that Google has monopolized the market for general search text advertising.

According to a Bloomberg report, DOJ officials plan to take further action against the tech giant, with the potential goal of breaking up the company.

In a recent appearance on Morning Brief, Jefferies senior analyst Brent Thill shared his perspective on the case’s potential impact on Google, its investors, and the broader market.

Thill expressed doubt that a full breakup would occur, stating, “Ultimately, we don’t believe a full breakup would happen. Even if it did, it would be good for shareholders because the sum of the parts is