Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

Fraudulent mobilisation: UniCal urges NYSC to release remaining names

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The University of Calabar (UniCal) has urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), to release the names of the remaining 85 former students who indulged in fraudulent mobilisation for the scheme.

The university’s Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe, said in a statement on Wednesday in Calabar that the institution uncovered the fraudulent act and alerted the NYSC.

Egbe said that the university submitted a total of 178 names of people who indulged in fraudulent mobilisation to NYSC camps and those with suspicious matriculation numbers and departments to the scheme.

“This was contained in a detailed report which was sent to the NYSC on Feb. 1, 2024, and received on Feb. 6.

The register commended the NYSC for taking action against 93 persons in the report, saying, we urge the scheme to unmask the remaining 85 persons”

He said that in Sept. 2023, the university management got intelligence reports that some students who had yet to complete the requirements for graduation were already participating in the scheme.

“As a result, we commenced an internal investigation, which confirmed the allegations and uncovered 11 cases of unauthorised access to NYSC portal.”

“This led us to send a letter to NYSC in Oct. 2023 urging it to apprehend and prosecute the individuals involved, they responded and agreed to cooperate with full-scale investigation.

“The university also sent communication to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, and established a full investigative committee.

He said that the report was also forwarded to the Federal Ministry of Education, and the National Universities Commission.

“The committee completed its work on Dec. 18, 2023, revealing 167 additional cases of criminal infiltration into the NYSC portal, this brought the total to 178 fraudulent entries,” he said.

He said that none of the names involved in the scandal were found in the university’s records as graduates, and that such names were never uploaded by any department into the NYSC portal.

Egbe said that as a result of the findings, the university suspended and commenced investigation on its Data Entry Officer, Mr Obi Endurance.

He said that it was important to fully unmask the perpetrators of the fraudulent act saying that invalidating certificates or de-kitting the culprits would not expose those behind the crime.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NYSC recently invalidated the certificates of some former students of UniCal over fraudulent mobilisation to youth service. (NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nestle Nigeria Takes Step towards Sustainability with New Golden Morn Packaging
Next article
Three foreign nationals arrested for trying to obtain Ugandan passports illegally
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Three foreign nationals arrested for trying to obtain Ugandan passports illegally

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three foreign nationals have been arrested...

Nestle Nigeria Takes Step towards Sustainability with New Golden Morn Packaging

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a bid to reduce environmental...

Burna Boy Reportedly Launches a Football Academy in Lagos

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Damini Ogulu, popularly...

FG inaugurates $1.2b SWAp initiative to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Health, with...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three foreign nationals arrested for trying to obtain Ugandan passports illegally

CrimeWatch 363
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three foreign nationals have been arrested...

Nestle Nigeria Takes Step towards Sustainability with New Golden Morn Packaging

Companies & Markets 363
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a bid to reduce environmental...

Burna Boy Reportedly Launches a Football Academy in Lagos

Lifestyle News 363
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Damini Ogulu, popularly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Three foreign nationals arrested for trying to obtain Ugandan passports illegally

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363