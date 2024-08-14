Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Delta Police Neutralise Kidnap Suspect, Recover Weapons

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Delta says it has neutralised a member of a kidnap syndicate and recovered the gang’s weapons.

The command’s spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen in Warri on Wednesday.

Edafe said the deceased was neutralised by the command’s special squad, based in Ughelli, during a gun duel with the suspected hoodlums.

He said the incident occurred on Monday, adding that the suspect was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“On Aug. 12, 2024, operatives of the Special Squad of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Olufemi Abaniwonda, which is based in Ughelli, on investigation alongside a suspected kidnapper, earlier arrested on July 18, came under attack at Ewu Community in Ughelli area.

“The suspected gun runner, who supplies the gang arms for their kidnapping operations, launched the attack in a bid to free his colleagues.

“But the hoodlums were overpowered by the police as some fled with bullet injuries into the bush, while the deceased, hit during the gun duel, was taken to General Hospital, Ughelli, where he later died in the course of treatment,” he said.

Edafe said one Beretta pistol with four rounds of live ammunition, one pump action gun with nine rounds of cartridges, and one locally fabricated revolver pump action were recovered.

He further said a manhunt for the fleeing gang members was in top gear. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Three foreign nationals arrested for trying to obtain Ugandan passports illegally
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Three foreign nationals arrested for trying to obtain Ugandan passports illegally

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three foreign nationals have been arrested...

Fraudulent mobilisation: UniCal urges NYSC to release remaining names

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The University of Calabar (UniCal) has...

Nestle Nigeria Takes Step towards Sustainability with New Golden Morn Packaging

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a bid to reduce environmental...

Burna Boy Reportedly Launches a Football Academy in Lagos

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Damini Ogulu, popularly...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three foreign nationals arrested for trying to obtain Ugandan passports illegally

CrimeWatch 363
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three foreign nationals have been arrested...

Fraudulent mobilisation: UniCal urges NYSC to release remaining names

Education 363
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The University of Calabar (UniCal) has...

Nestle Nigeria Takes Step towards Sustainability with New Golden Morn Packaging

Companies & Markets 363
August 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a bid to reduce environmental...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Three foreign nationals arrested for trying to obtain Ugandan passports illegally

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363