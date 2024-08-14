Menu
Chike sends 1million naira to critic for berating him

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Chike tackled by Nigerians as he rewarded a troll who berated him with 1 million naira

The Highlife singer shared a video about his newly released song on Elon Musk’s X when a user decided to ruse late singer Mohbad to ridicule his fame.

The fan, it would be recalled, had opined that it was the late singer, Mohbad that made Chike who he is today.

Chike had dismissed the fan as a hungry troll and gifted him N1M.

However, netizens have found this to be inappropriate. Some have opined that the singer is ‘incentivizing’ hatred while ignoring many fans who might have been praising him in his DM and comment section.(www.naija247news.com).

Peter Obi visits PSquare amidst ongoing beef
