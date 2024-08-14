Menu
CBN and FBN Holdings Seek Dismissal of Barbican Capital’s 5.39 Billion Share Suit Over Lack of Documentation

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and FBN Holdings Plc have requested the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Barbican Capital Ltd, an affiliate of Honeywell Group Limited. The suit alleges the alteration of Barbican’s 5,386,397,202 units of shares in FBN Holdings.

Barbican Capital claimed in the suit (No. FHC/L/CS/1172/24) that it had cumulatively acquired the shares, representing 15.1% of FBN Holdings’ overall share capital listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The investment firm asserted that its share purchases were duly recorded by Meristem Registrar and Probate Service Ltd and acknowledged in the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS).

FBN Holdings, in its defense, argued that Barbican Capital concealed the ongoing verification process by the CBN regarding its significant shareholdings. The bank noted that the suit aimed to bypass this verification exercise, which was crucial for ensuring compliance with regulatory laws.

According to FBN Holdings, the CBN had requested documents from Barbican Capital to substantiate its shareholding. Despite repeated requests, Barbican Capital allegedly failed to provide the necessary documentation. As a result, the CBN was only able to verify 3,110,400,619 shares out of the claimed 4,770,269,843 shares by Barbican.

In line with CBN guidelines, FBN Holdings revised Barbican’s shareholding in its financial statements to reflect the verified figures. However, Barbican Capital initiated the lawsuit in an attempt to compel FBN Holdings to recognize the unverified shares.

The CBN, in its submission to the court, emphasized that the verification exercise was to ensure compliance with statutory provisions and transparency in share acquisition. The apex bank stated that Barbican Capital could only provide evidence for 3,110,400,619 shares, representing 8.67% of FBN Holdings’ total shares. The remaining 2,340,599,305 shares, representing 6.52%, could not be verified due to a lack of documentation.

The court, presided over by Justice Ayokunle Faji, granted FBN Holdings’ request to join the CBN as a third party to the suit. However, the court did not grant Barbican Capital’s motions for interim and interlocutory injunctions.

The case has been adjourned to October 2, 2024, for the hearing of the substantive suit.

