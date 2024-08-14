Burna Boy Reportedly Launches a Football Academy in Lagos

August 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has launched a football academy ‘Burna Boy Football Academy’ with training centers in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

The football academy is aimed at creating an environment where the next generation of African players can learn the fundamentals of football, combined with education, discipline, and technique, to excel in life beyond the sport.

According to the academy’s website, the programme is open to players aged 4-15 and 16-21, with training sessions three days a week, lasting two hours per session.

The academy on its website further disclosed that it has partnered with several top-tier football clubs, including Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspurs, Leicester City, and Brighton from the English Premier League, as well as Watford from the Championship and Scottish clubs Hearts and Hamilton.

"We strive to engage parents in sports education, emphasising its importance alongside academic pursuits," they said.