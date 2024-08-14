Bank Loans to Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Surge 54% to N8.7 Trillion in Q1 2024

Credit extended by Nigerian banks to the manufacturing sector surged by 53.71% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2024, reaching N8.70 trillion from N5.66 trillion in Q1 2023—an increase of N3.04 trillion.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed that the manufacturing sector was the third highest recipient of bank loans in Q1 2024, following the oil and gas and general sectors. The total banking sector credit to the Nigerian economy during this period stood at N53.2 trillion, with the manufacturing sector receiving approximately 16.35% of the total loans.

Despite this growth in credit, the manufacturing sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s real GDP slightly declined to 9.98% in Q1 2024, down from 10.13% in Q1 2023. The sector also experienced a modest growth rate of 1.49% during the quarter, a slight decrease from the 1.61% growth rate recorded in Q1 2023.

Other sectors that received substantial bank credit in Q1 2024 include the oil and gas sector with N10.99 trillion, the general sector with N8.75 trillion, and the oil and gas services sector with N3.88 trillion. The trade and general commerce sector saw a 63.09% increase in credit, reaching N3.80 trillion.

The manufacturing sector continues to rely heavily on bank loans for working capital and expansion, but these loans come at a high cost. CBN data showed that average maximum lending rates have risen to 30.25% in Q1 2024, up from 27.98% in 2023, posing significant challenges for manufacturers.

The Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, expressed concern over the CBN’s frequent hikes in the benchmark interest rate, which he said limits manufacturers’ access to affordable credit and raises operating costs.