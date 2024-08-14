Anambra to Train 23,000 Youths on Fish Farming, Leather Work, Others

August `14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Anambra government said on Wednesday that it would train 23, 000 youths under the “One Youth, Two Skills” Solution initiative of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo.

Mr Patrick AghaMba,Anambra Commissioner for Youth Development, said in an interview with newsmen in Awka.

The commissioner said that 42 areas had been mapped out for the programme, including wood work, close circulate television installation, baking, leather and works.

He said in the area of agriculture the programme would involve livestock farming, cassava processing, vegetables, yam farming, among others.

He said the project would be carried out in three phases, adding that phase one which has been completed saw the training of 5,000 youths in various skills

He said the phase two which is in progress now would see the training of 8,000 young persons while the third phase would involve the training of 10,000 youths.

He said that the goal was to create wealth for youths in the state, enhance security and minimise youth restiveness.

“The age range of the training is from 18 to 45 years. It does not matter if you are from Anambra or not, so long as you reside here in Anambra.

“The idea is that even if you’re not from Anambra but you reside here, if we take you out of the street and empower you with skills, the tendency is that you will not be a problem to society, and the rate of crime in the state will reduce.

“Our hope is that we want to use this to reduce the crime rate in the state. The training will commence soon. It is called one youth two skills programme,” AghaMba said.

The commissioner urged parents to encourage their children and wards to register with the ministry or with their Local Government Areas to be part of the training. (www.naija247news.com).