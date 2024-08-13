UNICEF Trains Stakeholders on Mechanisms of Accountability to Affected Population

August 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

UNICEF has commenced a three-day training on complaints and feedback mechanisms of the ‘Accountability to Affected Population(AAP)’ framework.

At the commencement of the training held in Kano on Tuesday, Ms Amina Bala of the UNICEF Country Office Abuja, in a presentation, took the participants through the seven pillars of the AAP framework.

According to her, AAP is all about putting vulnerable people at the centre of humanitarian programs or responses.

She explained that the concept entailed all humanitarian and development actors, remaining accountable to the people they seek to serve including at the time of crisis.

Bala advocated that people, as the target of the humanitarian services, must be engaged in decision making at all levels.

She highlighted the need for the implementation of the various approaches to ensure the total inclusion of the target persons.

The official, however, called on the humanitarian community to identify barriers and implement solutions as the first step in gaining equitable and widespread participation amongst communities.

Furthermore, she stressed that success is when affected families participate fully in decisions that affect their lives across all programmes.

“Views and feedback from the affected families, systematically inform the design implementation and evolution process,” Bala added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 30 persons are being trained by UNICEF on the AAP framework in Kano.

The three-day training had civil society organisations, government representatives and the media from Jigawa, Katsina and Kano States in attendance.

It was gathered that the phrase,’ Accountability to Affected Population (AAP)’, is used in the humanitarian community to refer to the commitments and mechanisms that humanitarian agencies have in place.

The concept is to ensure that communities are meaningfully and continuously involved in decisions that directly impact their lives.

This includes safeguarding people’s right to equitable access to assistance according to their needs, priorities, preferences and their right to information.(NAN)