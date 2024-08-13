Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market declines by 0.72%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Monday declined admits profit taking in 20 stocks.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.72% to close at 97,880.94 points from the previous close of 98,592.12 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.72% to close at N55.575 trillion from the previous close of N55.978 trillion, thereby shedding N403 billion.

An aggregate of 498 million units of shares were traded in 10,645 deals, valued at N11.8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities emerged as gainers against 20 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Julius Berger and NACON led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N121.00 and N34.65 respectively.

Total Energy, OANDO and Dangote Sugar among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98%, 9.98% and 9.95% respectively.

Percentage Losers

BUACEMENT led other price decliners as it shed 9.93% of its share price to close at 114.30 from the previous close of N126.90.

SKYAVIATION, Sunu Assurance and WAPIC among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 5.43%, 4.76% and 2.53% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 123.9 million units of its shares in 739 deals, valued at N5.66 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 38 million units of its shares in 628 deals, valued at N744 million.

UBA traded about 29 million units of its shares in 581 deals, valued at N668 million.(www.naija247news.com).

