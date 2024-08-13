Menu
Popular Gospel Singer, Aduke Gold passes on

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular gospel singer, Ajayi Aduke Morounkola, better known as Aduke Gold passes away.

The sad news of her passing was shared by colleague Esther Igbekele on Tuesday morning, who took to her Facebook page to confirm the actress’s death and pay tribute.

She wrote, “A general has fallen. ADUKE GOLD #rip”

The circumstances surrounding Aduke Gold’s passing remain unclear.

Born and raised in Lagos, specifically in the Ogba and Badagry areas, she was the 11th child of her late parents.

Aduke Gold began her music career in 2004 and gained widespread recognition with her memorable performance at the commemoration of late gospel artist Baba Are.

Her hit track “Nitori Ogo” (2021) further solidified her fame.

Beyond her successful music career, Aduke Gold was an accomplished academic, holding a degree in History and International Studies from Lagos State University and a postgraduate degree in Child Psychology from the UK.(www.naija247news.com).

