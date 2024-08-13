NSCDC arrest man for impersonating EFCC, Army in Ogun State

August 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested 30-years Oluwatobi Salami for impersonating officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as well as an officer of the Nigerian Army.

The suspect was paraded alongside 20-years Idris Zakari who was arrested for vandalising the railway clips in Ifo local government area of the state.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters, Kobape Road, Abeokuta on Tuesday, the Corps’ Commandant, David Ojelabi said Salami was arrested by members of the Sagamu community around OGD International Market and handed over to the officials of the NSCDC.

Ojelabi said, “ Salami specialises in impersonating as an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as well as an officer of the Nigerian Army.

“ He was arrested on Saturday, August 10, 2024, and found with him were EFCC jackets and other outfits worn by the soldiers.

Ojelabi added “Idris Zakari aged 20 of Bagudu Local Government, Kebbi State, was on Friday, August 9, 2024, arrested at the railway in Ifo Local Government Area of the state vandalising the railway clips.

“Zakari was arrested by the men of So-Safe Corps and in the interest of inter-agency collaboration and effective investigation, he was handed over to the NSCDC State’s Command for further investigation and prosecution”.

The commandant stressed that the act of vandalising the government-owned infrastructure is an economic sabotage that will not be tolerated.

Ojelabi noted that the suspects will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further discrete investigation and likely prosecution.

He stated that the Command will always work with other security agencies and members of the public to rid the state of crime and illicit activity.

Meanwhile, Salami told journalists that he stole the EFCC uniform from a hotel around Lekki, Lagos State and contracted the printing of Nigerian Army insignia on a vest he bought so that he could be taken to be an officer of the Nigerian Army.

He said, “I actually stole the uniforms from a bag that I picked up from a hotel in Lekki. I don’t usually wear it but I have taken pictures with it and sent it to my friends who I have told I am an officer.

“I also like entering Lagos as an officer, I sincerely regret this and I pray that the government will use this to warn me and let me go as my parents are dead’ (www.naija247news.com).