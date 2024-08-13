Nigerian Banks Criticize 70% Windfall Tax on Forex Gains as Excessive

A 70% windfall tax imposed on Nigerian banks’ foreign-exchange gains is being criticized as an excessive burden by the Bank Directors Association of Nigeria, particularly during a time of economic challenges. The industry group warns that the tax could hinder banks’ ability to meet new capital requirements set by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a move to improve the nation’s fiscal position, the Nigerian government introduced the tax last month, targeting lenders who made significant profits from foreign-currency assets. These gains occurred after the central bank relaxed exchange controls in June 2023 and again in January, leading to a sharp depreciation of the naira by about 70% against the dollar since June 2023.

The tax comes at a time when Nigerian banks are already under pressure to meet new capital requirements. In March, the central bank mandated that banks with international operations increase their capital tenfold to 500 billion naira ($314 million), while those with local operations must boost capital by eightfold to 200 billion naira.

The Bank Directors Association of Nigeria, in an emailed statement, described the tax as “excessively burdensome and ill-timed,” calling on the National Assembly to reconsider the amendments and engage in discussions with the banking sector. The new tax on foreign-exchange gains will be in effect until the end of 2025.

Moody’s Ratings has expressed concern that the tax will reduce the profits available to banks, affecting their ability to cushion against bad loans and trimming their retained earnings, which are part of regulatory capital. Despite these concerns, FBN Holdings Plc Chairman Femi Otedola has urged banks to accept the tax as a means of supporting the struggling economy. Five banks have already made equity offers to raise capital ahead of the 2026 deadline.

The industry group also raised concerns about the potential impact of the levy on growth and innovation within the banking sector. They have requested clarification on what constitutes taxable foreign-exchange transactions and how the tax will be applied to banks that may incur losses rather than gains