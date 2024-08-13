Nigeria Pass Health Workforce Policy to Address 30,000 Doctor Shortfall

and Attract Diaspora Professionals

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has endorsed a transformative National Health Workforce Policy aimed at revamping Nigeria’s healthcare system and reintegrating diaspora professionals into the sector.

In a press release, Minister of Health & Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, announced the newly established National Policy on Health Workforce Migration. The policy addresses the critical challenges posed by the migration of healthcare professionals and focuses on building a resilient and well-supported workforce.

“The National Policy on Health Workforce Migration is a comprehensive strategy designed to manage and reverse the migration of healthcare professionals. It aims to create a robust healthcare system where workers are well-supported and adequately rewarded,” said Minister Pate.

Key Components of the Policy:

Nigeria Human Health Resource Program: The policy introduces the Nigeria Human Health Resource Program, which will ensure regular reviews of working conditions for health workers, particularly in rural and underserved areas. This initiative is designed to enhance job satisfaction and retain top talent within the country.

Advancing Health Technologies: The policy emphasizes the integration of advanced health technologies, including Electronic Medical Records (EMR), telehealth services, and a comprehensive Health Workforce Registry. "This policy marks a significant step towards a more efficient, data-driven health system," Pate emphasized.

Capacity Building: The policy supports continuous professional development through international training opportunities and strategic partnerships. "Investing in our healthcare professionals is crucial for maintaining and improving our health sector," Pate remarked.

Encouraging Diaspora Return: The policy also seeks to encourage Nigerian healthcare professionals abroad to return to the country. It simplifies the registration process and offers incentives to make returning more attractive. "We are keen to leverage the expertise of our diaspora to bridge gaps within our health system," the Minister added.

Reciprocal Agreements: The policy includes strategies to establish agreements with other countries regarding the exchange of healthcare professionals. These agreements aim to protect Nigeria's interests while ensuring the rights of healthcare workers are respected.

The policy includes strategies to establish agreements with other countries regarding the exchange of healthcare professionals. These agreements aim to protect Nigeria’s interests while ensuring the rights of healthcare workers are respected. Supportive Work Environment: Recognizing the need for a supportive work environment, the policy includes provisions for routine health checks, mental well-being support, and reasonable working hours, particularly for younger doctors.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, recently revealed a significant shortfall of approximately 30,000 medical doctors needed to meet the state’s healthcare needs. This shortfall underscores the urgency of the new policy, which aims to close such gaps and enhance the overall healthcare system.

Naija247news reports that the policy also addresses the reintegration of Nigerian health professionals from the Diaspora, offering incentives and streamlined processes to attract their return. With this policy, Nigeria aims to build a healthcare system that ensures quality care for all citizens and fully utilizes the nation’s potential and promise.