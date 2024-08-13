Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

NAPTIP receives 12 rescued victims of human trafficking in Kano

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Kano Zonal Command, has received 12 rescued victims of human trafficking.

This was made known by the agency’s Zonal Commander, Mr Abdullahi Babale, on Tuesday, in Kano while receiving the victims rescued by the Kano State Police Command.

Babale said the state police arrested three suspects, Shafi’u Salisu, 25, of Bachirawa Quarters, Kano, Rebecca Adebayo, 22, of Kwara State and Mujibat Olagoke, 27, from Oyo State in connection with the trafficking.

He noted that the rescued victims aged between 15 and 40, were all females.

“The victims were rescued on Aug. 3, at about 4:15pm along Tsanyawa Federal Highway, Kano by a team of policemen attached to Tsanyawa Division, on their way to Libya for labour exploitation.

“The 12 rescued victims are from Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, and Imo States,” he confirmed.

The zonal commander appreciated the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Salman Dogo-Garba, for his cooperation.

He said the suspects would be charged in court upon completion of investigations and also urged parents to protect their children from being exploited in the name of seeking greener pastures.

Babale urged the public to report suspicious cases of human traffickers and trafficking in their respective communities to appropriate authorities for prompt action.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UNICEF Trains Stakeholders on Mechanisms of Accountability to Affected Population
Next article
NSCDC arrest man for impersonating EFCC, Army in Ogun State
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NSCDC arrest man for impersonating EFCC, Army in Ogun State

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun State Command of the...

UNICEF Trains Stakeholders on Mechanisms of Accountability to Affected Population

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. UNICEF has commenced a three-day training...

NUC Identifies Poor Governance, Funding Issues, Others in Nigerian Universities

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Universities Commission (NUC) has...

Wunmi knows the cause of Mohbad’s death – Sister-in-law, Karimot alleges

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Wunmi’s sister, Karimot, has made fresh...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NSCDC arrest man for impersonating EFCC, Army in Ogun State

CrimeWatch 363
August 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun State Command of the...

UNICEF Trains Stakeholders on Mechanisms of Accountability to Affected Population

Health news 363
August 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. UNICEF has commenced a three-day training...

NUC Identifies Poor Governance, Funding Issues, Others in Nigerian Universities

Education 363
August 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Universities Commission (NUC) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NSCDC arrest man for impersonating EFCC, Army in Ogun State

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363