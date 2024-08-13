Naira Gains 0.2% at Official Market

August 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated against the United States Dollar by 0.2 per cent or N3.21 in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Monday, August 12 to close at N1,570.99/$1 compared with the preceding session’s value of N1,574.20/$1.

Last week, the local currency gained against the greenback in all the trading sessions, the first time it recorded such a feat in a while.

However, at Monday’s session, there was a decline in the supply of FX, leading to a shortfall in turnover by 23.7 per cent or $76.67 million to $246.44 million from the $323.11 million quoted last Friday, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

But in the parallel market, the Naira depreciated against the US Dollar on Monday by N5 to sell for N1,595/$1 compared with the preceding trading session’s N1,590/$1.(www.naija247news.com).