Mercy Chinwo and husband, Pastor Blessed celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary

August 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Congratulations are in order as gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed celebrates their 2nd wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page, the renowned gospel singer shared photos of herself and her husband to commemorate their anniversary.

She cheered to two years of God’s faithfulness and grace while declaring her love for her husband.

Her words: “It’s been two years of God’s faithfulness and grace🙏Happy anniversary to us🎉🎉🥳🎉🎉 I Love you Sweet @theofficialblessed❤️💕”

Their fans and followers celebrated them in the comment section.

See some reactions below

stannze said: “Oh my people 😍😍😍 Congratulations 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾”

meraowili said: “Wow! Now now two years. How time flies when you’re having fun. Forever to go in Jesus name! I love you both so much @mercychinwo and sir @theofficialblessed . Happy anniversary ❤️”

may8gallery wrote: “Congratulations fam ❤️❤️❤️💃💃💃💃💃 2 years down, Eternity to go 🙏🙏🙏🙏”

bidemiolaoba stated: “Where the party dey like this 💃”

iamcarolinealfred wrote: “Happy wedding anniversary @mercychinwo and your dear husband @theofficialblessed May your love continue to blossom till eternity. The love of God will continue to be the driving force in your home in Jesus name, amen” (www.naija247news.com).