Dangote Group Refutes Claims of N600/Litre Petrol Price Projection

The Dangote Group has issued a statement addressing recent headlines claiming that “Marketers Project N600/Litre for Dangote Petrol,” which was published in Punch Newspapers on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The Group clarified that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is not affiliated with their business operations. According to Anthony Chiejina, the Group’s Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Group has never discussed the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with IPMAN, and the association has no authority to speak on behalf of the company.

“We urge the public to disregard such speculative announcements. We have official channels through which we communicate with our stakeholders,” Chiejina emphasized.

The Dangote Group is keen to distance itself from the projections made by IPMAN and reiterates that any official announcements regarding fuel prices will be made through their established communication channels.