Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Barbican Capital Seeks Court Protection Over Alleged Alteration of 5.4 Billion Shares in First Bank Holdings

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Barbican Capital Ltd has filed a lawsuit against First Bank Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) in the Federal High Court in Lagos, alleging unauthorized alteration of its 5.4 billion shares by the bank.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the suit filed under number FHC/L/CS/1172/24, Barbican Capital, represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Bode Olanipekun, claims it has accumulated approximately 5,386,397,202 shares over the years, representing 15.1% of FBNH’s total shares listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The investment firm asserts that these shares were properly recorded by FBNH’s appointed registrars, Meristem Registrar and Probate Service Ltd, and acknowledged in the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS). Additionally, FBNH’s Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement for the year ending December 31, 2023, recognized Barbican’s substantial shareholding, representing 13.61% of the bank’s total shares.

Barbican Capital further confirmed receiving dividend payments from FBNH for its 5.4 billion shares between November and December 2023 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. However, in May 2024, the firm was surprised when FBNH’s publication on ‘Substantial Interest in Shares’ showed a significant reduction in its shares to 3,110,400,619, representing only 8.6% of the bank’s total shares.

The company maintains that it has not divested any shares and disputes the figures reported by FBNH in its Unaudited Financial Statement for the year ending March 31, 2024. According to Barbican, the CSCS statement from May 2024 still reflects ownership of 5.4 billion shares.

Barbican Capital attempted to address the issue with FBNH but was met with the bank’s attempt to shift responsibility to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The investment firm is seeking multiple declarations from the court, including a confirmation of its shareholding as recorded in the CSCS and an order to prevent FBNH from altering or misrepresenting its shares. Barbican is also asking for an injunction to stop any further reduction or misstatement of its shareholding by FBNH.

During a recent hearing on July 19, 2024, before Justice A.O Faji, FBNH’s counsel, Buchi Obulue, filed an application to join the CBN as a party in the suit, which was granted. The case has been adjourned until October 2, 2024, for hearing, with the court giving the CBN eight days to submit its legal documents.

Naija247news reports that this legal battle highlights ongoing concerns over transparency and accuracy in Nigeria’s financial markets.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Banks Criticize 70% Windfall Tax on Forex Gains as Excessive
Next article
Nigeria Implements Naira Crude Oil Sales Directive to Boost Local Refineries Output
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news OyinyeChukwu Paula is an accomplished business journalist contributing her expertise to Naija247news, one of Nigeria's leading news platforms. With a keen interest in economic affairs, financial markets, and corporate developments, Paula brings a wealth of knowledge to her reporting, delivering insightful analyses on the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Paula holds a degree in Journalism from [Abia State University], where she honed her skills in investigative reporting and business journalism. Her academic background laid the foundation for her commitment to delivering accurate and timely news with a business-focused perspective. Professional Experience: Having amassed experience in the field, Paula's journalistic journey has been marked by a dedication to uncovering stories that impact the business community. Her work spans interviews with key industry figures, coverage of market trends, and in-depth analyses of economic policies. Areas of Expertise: Financial Markets: Paula provides comprehensive coverage of financial markets, offering insights into stock movements, currency fluctuations, and economic indicators. Corporate Affairs: With a focus on corporate activities, Paula delves into mergers and acquisitions, financial reports, and the strategies employed by leading companies. Economic Policy: Keeping a watchful eye on government policies, Paula explores their implications on businesses and the broader economy, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of economic developments. Contributions to Naija247news: Paula's bylines at Naija247news reflect her commitment to delivering quality journalism. Whether unraveling complex financial narratives or simplifying intricate economic concepts, she ensures that her audience is well-informed and empowered. Passion for Business Journalism: Beyond the newsroom, Paula is known for her passion for business journalism's role in fostering transparency and accountability. She believes in the power of information to drive positive change and economic growth. In a media landscape marked by rapid changes, OyinyeChukwu Paula stands out as a dedicated business journalist who continues to shape the discourse on economic matters, contributing significantly to Naija247news's mission of delivering credible and impactful news.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

CBN and FBN Holdings Seek Dismissal of Barbican Capital’s 5.39 Billion...

OyinyeChukwu Paula - 363