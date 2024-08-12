Menu
UNIBEN prohibits use of hot plates, ring boilers in hostels

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

University of Benin has prohibited the use of hot plates, ring boilers and gas cookers in its hostels to cut increasing energy-related expenditures by the university.

The university in a circular signed by its Registrar, Ademola Bobola said any violator of this prohibition order would be rusticated from the school.

A copy of the circular was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Benin.

News Agency reports that the prohibition order was not unconnected with the electricity crisis that hit the university recently.

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) raised the monthly billing of the Institution to N250 million from N88 million.

This contentious billing, consequently, led to the disconnection of the two campuses of the university by the BEDC authorities.

The development later led to a protest by the students on July 3, after weeks of power outage and supply of electricity from generating sets.

This protest forced the Senate of the university to close it down to forestall breakdown of law and order.

But in the circular announcing the University’s reopening on Monday, Bobola said students must abide by the management’s emplaced arrangements for the supply, distribution and utilisation of electricity on its campuses.

The registrar directed the students to pay up their outstanding levies the school gave them saying any student with no evidence of payment would not be allowed into the exam halls.

“Payment of outstanding school charges with evidence upon resumption will serve as eligibility for examination and will henceforth be strictly monitored to ensure compliance

“Students would also be expected not to involve themselves in any unruly conduct that is against the rules and regulations of the University.

“They are to be of good conduct and not to sponsor or participate in any unauthorised assembly or demonstration within the precincts of the university”, Bobola said.(www.naija247news.com).

