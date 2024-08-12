Singer Peter Okoye writes his twin brother, Paul, an open letter

August 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has reacted to his twin brother, Paul Okoye’s claim that he wrote most of the songs they sang together as the PSquare duo.

In an open letter shared on social media this morning, Peter said Paul has been granting several interviews in which he has repeatedly taken credit as the songwriter for the songs they sang when they were still a duo.

Peter argued that this is wrong. According to him, each time he spoke about the songs they did together, he always used the terms ‘we, us’ but whenever Paul spoke, even when he (Peter) was present, he took personal credit for the songs.

He accused Paul of disrespecting his body of work, his wife, his family and even teaming up with their elder brother and former manager, Jude, to opress him.

‘’What do you truly gain by constantly disrespecting and belittling me all the time. You have disrespected my wife, disrespected my family, disrespected my talent, disrespected my ideas, and even sided with Jude when he was clearly trying to oppress me- Peter Okoye wrote

He stated that Paul put up such acts so their fans would hate him but that his intentions have not materialized as the fans. He pointed that their fans love them because they were a unique duo and not because of their individual talents.

Peter also stated that before the end of today August 12, he will be addressing reports of him dragging Paul and their elder brother, Jude to the EFCC.

