NIS to query woman who tore Nigerian passport at MMIA

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 12, 2024.



The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has initiated an investigation into an incident involving the destruction of a Nigerian passport at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The event, captured on video and widely shared on social media, has sparked significant public and official concern.

The individual involved in the incident has been identified as Mrs. Favour Igiebor, holding passport number A11990869.

In an official statement, NIS Public Relations Officer Kenneth Udo confirmed that the Comptroller General of Immigration has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Mrs. Igiebor is expected to be questioned further to ascertain the circumstances leading to the passport’s destruction, NTA first reported.

The NIS has stated the gravity of the situation, citing that if the allegations are verified, the actions of Mrs. Igiebor could constitute a violation of Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015 (as amended).

This law section prohibits the willful destruction of Nigerian travel documents, with penalties for such offences detailed under Section 10(h) of the same Act.

Mr. Udo emphasized that the NIS remains committed to enforcing the Immigration Act rigorously to maintain national security and uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s legal and diplomatic instruments.

The service has reassured the public that the investigation will be thorough, and appropriate legal measures will be taken based on the findings. (www.naija247news.com).



Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

