Nigerian Stock Market Advances By 0.87%

August 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market closed higher last week, driven by gains in the prices of MTN Nigeria, PRESCO and other 44 stocks that appreciated week today.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization soared by 0.87% to settle at 98,592.12 and N55.978 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.68 billion units of shares were traded in 47,451 deals, valued at N49 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 46 stocks gained against 38 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

OANDO led other gainers last week with 60.93% growth, closing at N40.60 from the previous close of N25.30.

RTBRISCOE, JAPAULGOLD, Academy press and UCAP grew their share prices by 51.19%, 35.80%, 34.58% and 31.28% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: IMG 30.57%, Sky Aviatio 26.47%, VERITAS KAPITAL 24.21%, Nigerian Breweries 19.23% and MECURE 15.92% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Champion Breweries led other price decliners, shedding 15.03% of its share price to close at N2.77 from the previous close of N3.20.

BUA Cement, University Press, Union Dicon and DEAPCAP shed 9.99%, 9.92%, 9.88% and 9.62% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Ikeja Hotel (7.48%), MANSARD (6.85%), FIDSON (6.78%), Sunu Assurance (6.67%) and THOMASWYAT (6.25%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).