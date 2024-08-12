Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Stock Market Advances By 0.87%

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market closed higher last week, driven by gains in the prices of MTN Nigeria, PRESCO and other 44 stocks that appreciated week today.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization soared by 0.87% to settle at 98,592.12 and N55.978 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.68 billion units of shares were traded in 47,451 deals, valued at N49 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 46 stocks gained against 38 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

OANDO led other gainers last week with 60.93% growth, closing at N40.60 from the previous close of N25.30.

RTBRISCOE, JAPAULGOLD, Academy press and UCAP grew their share prices by 51.19%, 35.80%, 34.58% and 31.28% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: IMG 30.57%, Sky Aviatio 26.47%, VERITAS KAPITAL 24.21%, Nigerian Breweries 19.23% and MECURE 15.92% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Champion Breweries led other price decliners, shedding 15.03% of its share price to close at N2.77 from the previous close of N3.20.

BUA Cement, University Press, Union Dicon and DEAPCAP shed 9.99%, 9.92%, 9.88% and 9.62% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Ikeja Hotel (7.48%), MANSARD (6.85%), FIDSON (6.78%), Sunu Assurance (6.67%) and THOMASWYAT (6.25%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Deaf Woman Makes History as Miss South Africa Amidst Controversy
Next article
NIS to query woman who tore Nigerian passport at MMIA
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Breaking: WAEC Releases 2024 WASSCE Results

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West African Examinations Council, WAEC,...

Nasarawa Police arrest man for using Governor’s name to defraud victim of N17m

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nasarawa State Police Command has...

Burna Boy reacts to announcement of new Miss South Africa

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian musician, Burna Boy has...

Naira appreciates to N1,585/$ in the parallel market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira strengthened against the dollar...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Breaking: WAEC Releases 2024 WASSCE Results

WAEC 363
August 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West African Examinations Council, WAEC,...

Nasarawa Police arrest man for using Governor’s name to defraud victim of N17m

CrimeWatch 363
August 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nasarawa State Police Command has...

Burna Boy reacts to announcement of new Miss South Africa

Entertainment 363
August 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian musician, Burna Boy has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Breaking: WAEC Releases 2024 WASSCE Results

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 363