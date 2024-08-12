Nasarawa Police arrest man for using Governor’s name to defraud victim of N17m

August 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a 58-year-old man, Shuaibu Isiaka, for allegedly defrauding a member of the public by falsely claiming connections with the State Governor.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, August 11, said the suspect allegedly obtained N17m from the victim under the guise of being offered a contract by the Nasarawa State Government.

“Police operatives attached to State Criminal Investigation Department of the Nasarawa State Police command have arrested one Shuaibu Isiaka AKA Ziko ‘M’ 58yrs of Tudun Gwandara, Lafia for name-dropping the Executive Governor of Nasarawa state and defrauding an unsuspecting member of the public to the tune of Seventeen Million (#17,000,000) Naira,” the statement read.

“The arrest was consequent upon a petition filed against the suspect who obtained money under false pretense from the victim under the guise of being offered a contract by the Nasarawa state government.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but stated that the amount obtained from the victim was Fourteen million and not Seventeen million as alleged.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada has ordered thorough investigation into the case and tasked the investigators to go after anyone found to be connected to the commission of the offence, no matter how highly placed.

“He thereafter urged members of the public to be wary of smooth-criminals who have mastered the act of talking about famous people to impress in order not to fall prey to their antics.”(www.naija247news.com).