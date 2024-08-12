Naira appreciates to N1,585/$ in the parallel market

August 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira strengthened against the dollar on Friday, trading at N1,585/$ from N1,590/$ posted on Thursday in the parallel market.

On the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the Naira strengthened to N1,574 against the greenback yesterday.

FMDQ data revealed that the NAFEM’s indicative exchange rate decreased to N1,574.2 per dollar on Thursday from N1,593.62/$, signifying a N19.4 appreciation for the local currency.

The market’s dollar volume increased by 127.5 per cent to $323.11 million compared to Thursday’s trading volume of $142 million. The FX market’s price action confirms that the Naira bulls have managed to keep the US dollar off the N1,600 levels this week.(www.naija247news.com).