Lifestyle News

Deaf Woman Makes History as Miss South Africa Amidst Controversy

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Mia le Roux has made history as the first deaf woman to be crowned Miss South Africa, following a competition marked by controversy and a finalist’s withdrawal.

In her acceptance speech, Le Roux, 28, expressed her desire to inspire those who feel excluded, encouraging them to achieve their “wildest dreams.” Diagnosed with profound hearing loss at age one and using a cochlear implant, she emphasized her commitment to helping those who are “financially excluded or differently abled.”

The competition faced a setback when 23-year-old law student Chidimma Adetshina withdrew after being trolled over her Nigerian heritage. Adetshina, born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, cited “black-on-black hate” and xenophobia, known as “afrophobia,” as reasons for her exit.

Le Roux, a model and marketing manager, reflected on her victory, saying, “I know what it feels like to be excluded. I was put on this planet to break boundaries, and I did it tonight.”

