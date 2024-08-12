Burna Boy reacts to announcement of new Miss South Africa

August 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nigerian musician, Burna Boy has reacted to the announcement of the new Miss South Africa, following the withdrawal of Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina who competed in Miss South Africa 2024.

It would be recalled that the South African Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina competed in Miss South Africa 2024, was however dragged by South Africans due to her Nigerian ancestry.

Following this, another contestant, Mia Le Roux was announced as winner of the pageantry.

Her announcement has sparked reactions among netizens some of whom have expressed their dissatisfaction with the the results.

Burna Boy also took to his X page to react to the announcement.

Sharing the photo, Burna Boy wrote :

“😂😂So After ALL that.. ……. 😂😂😂” (www.naija247news.com).