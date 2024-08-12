Breaking: WAEC Releases 2024 WASSCE Results

August 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE, results.

The exam body disclosed this in a Monday post on X.

The post read:

“The West African Examinations Council is pleased to inform candidates who sat WASSCE for school candidates, 2024 that the result has officially been released today, Monday, August 12, 2024.”

This release follows the completion of the grading process, which saw thousands of students across West Africa evaluated in various subjects. WAEC has assured that all necessary measures were taken to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the results. (www.naija247news.com).