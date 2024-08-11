Menu
Ukraine Missile Debris Injures 13 in Russian City of Kursk, Residents Evacuated

Aug 11 (Reuters) – At least 13 people were injured in Kursk after debris from a Ukrainian missile hit a nine-story residential building, officials in the Russian border region reported on Sunday.

Moscow’s forces are engaged in their sixth day of intense battles against Ukraine’s largest incursion into Russian territory since the full-scale invasion began. Local authorities are working swiftly to evacuate at-risk areas.

Kursk’s acting governor, Alexei Smirnov, stated on Telegram that two of the injured are in serious condition. Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak announced that residents of the damaged building would be moved to temporary accommodation centers. He also noted that the entire city is under air raid alerts.

Kutsak shared a photo on Telegram showing a residential building with blown-out windows, damaged balconies, and a shattered facade.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify the reports from Kursk, and there has been no immediate comment from Ukraine. Both Kyiv and Moscow continue to deny targeting civilians in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions, with no end in sight.

