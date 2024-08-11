Menu
Lifestyle News

Tyla Condemns Bullying of Former Miss SA Contestant Chidinma Adetshina Amid Nationality Controversy

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

 

South African singer Tyla has publicly supported former Miss South Africa contestant Chidinma Adetshina, condemning the bullying she faced after becoming embroiled in a controversy surrounding her nationality.

Chidinma Adetshina, a 23-year-old model of Nigerian and Mozambican descent, recently withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant after advancing to the top 16. Her participation sparked a heated debate on social media, with many South Africans questioning her eligibility due to her mixed heritage. Born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, Chidinma’s involvement in the competition drew intense scrutiny.

The controversy escalated when the South African Department of Home Affairs (DHA) launched an investigation into her nationality. On Wednesday, the DHA announced preliminary findings suggesting possible fraud and identity theft involving Chidinma’s mother, further complicating her situation. Concerned for her and her family’s safety, Chidinma ultimately decided to withdraw from the pageant.

Tyla, known for her hit song “Water,” expressed her disappointment over the treatment Chidinma received in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account. While affirming her love for South Africa, Tyla condemned the bullying Chidinma endured, stating, “I will always stand with South Africa. I just feel regardless of the opinions, she was bullied and that’s what I don’t stand for.”

Despite facing criticism from some South Africans who accused her of misrepresenting her country, Tyla remained resolute in her stance against bullying and continued to support Chidinma. “Disappointed that this happened to her, but wish you all the best girl. Kill it!!!!” she added, encouraging Chidinma to stay strong and pursue her dreams.

In a positive turn of events, Miss Universe Nigeria extended an invitation to Chidinma to participate in its 2024 pageant, offering her a chance to represent her Nigerian heritage on an international platform.

The Editor, Naija247news
