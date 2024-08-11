Sluggish Oil Demand in U.S. and China Raises Concerns for OPEC+ Plans

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) – Global oil demand growth needs to pick up speed in the coming months, or the market may struggle to absorb the increase in oil supply that OPEC+ plans to implement starting in October. This concern is based on data and insights from analysts and industry sources.

In the first seven months of 2024, oil demand growth from top consumers, the United States and China, has lagged behind expectations. This shortfall in demand is compounded by renewed fears of a U.S. recession, which triggered a global sell-off in stocks and bonds this week.

If the global economy slows further, oil demand is likely to decline. Analysts suggest that OPEC+ may have to reconsider its plans to increase oil production or face lower prices due to oversupply. “In the current environment, with significant recession risks, it’s unlikely that OPEC+ will proceed with the planned October production increases,” said Gary Ross, CEO of Black Gold Investors.

Oil prices have already fallen below $80 per barrel in August, a level that is less than what most OPEC+ members need to balance their budgets. Neil Atkinson, an independent analyst and former International Energy Agency (IEA) expert, expressed concern over the economic outlook in China and the U.S., noting that oil demand has downside risks.

For the first seven months of 2024, China’s crude imports averaged 10.89 million barrels per day (bpd), down 2.4% year-on-year. The country’s slumping diesel consumption, due to the increased use of LNG-powered trucks and a sluggish economy impacted by a prolonged property sector crisis, is weighing heavily on domestic fuel demand.

In the U.S., oil consumption has risen by 220,000 bpd year-on-year, averaging 20.25 million bpd through July. However, demand growth will need to accelerate to meet the government’s 2024 forecast of 20.5 million bpd.

The global demand outlook remains uncertain, with significant variations in demand estimates from OPEC and the IEA. OPEC estimates global demand growth at 2.15 million bpd in the first half of 2024, while the IEA puts it at just 735,000 bpd. These disparities make it difficult to gauge whether demand will reach the levels needed to accommodate OPEC+’s additional supply.

OPEC+ plans to increase production from October but has left room to pause or reverse the decision if necessary. The group’s supply increase is based on their forecasted demand growth, which they believe will require more oil from OPEC+ countries in the fourth quarter.

OPEC and the IEA are set to update their demand forecasts next week, which will be crucial in determining whether the planned supply increase will go ahead. With U.S. gasoline demand revisions and mixed signals from China, the oil market faces significant uncertainty in the months ahead.