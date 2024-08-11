Simon Ekpa Signs $130,000 Lobbying Deal to Push Biafra Independence in the US

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Simon Ekpa, leader of the Autopilot faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile (BRGIE), has taken a significant step in seeking international support for Biafran independence by securing a lobbying deal in the United States.

Ekpa signed a substantial contract worth $130,000 (approximately ₦205 million) with Moran Global Strategies (MGS), a US-based firm led by former US lawmaker James Moran. The agreement, finalized in June 2024, aims to facilitate high-level advocacy and strategic engagement with key stakeholders in Washington, D.C., including lawmakers, policymakers, and influential think tanks.

This move marks a new chapter in the long-standing campaign for Biafran independence, as Ekpa seeks to leverage international platforms to highlight the grievances and aspirations of the Biafran people.

The contract outlines that BRGIE will pay MGS a monthly fee of $10,000 (about ₦15.8 million) for their services, with the agreement set to run from June 15, 2024, to June 14, 2025. The deal is renewable on an annual basis, with MGS tasked with convincing the US government and private sectors to support the secession of Biafra from Nigeria.

MGS is expected to provide strategic advice and facilitate interactions with relevant members of the US Executive and Legislative Branches, as well as third-party interests. The agreement includes promoting Biafra’s case as an independent state that could become a close ally of the United States and a counterbalance against Islamic terrorism in the region.

Additionally, MGS will work to educate US and international stakeholders on issues concerning the Nigerian government, such as human rights abuses, religious freedom, and security concerns. The lobbying firm will also encourage the US government to engage directly with BRGIE through advocacy by the US Congress, faith-based organizations, and human rights groups.