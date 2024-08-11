Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Simon Ekpa Signs $130,000 Lobbying Deal to Push Biafra Independence in the US

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Simon Ekpa, leader of the Autopilot faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile (BRGIE), has taken a significant step in seeking international support for Biafran independence by securing a lobbying deal in the United States.

Ekpa signed a substantial contract worth $130,000 (approximately ₦205 million) with Moran Global Strategies (MGS), a US-based firm led by former US lawmaker James Moran. The agreement, finalized in June 2024, aims to facilitate high-level advocacy and strategic engagement with key stakeholders in Washington, D.C., including lawmakers, policymakers, and influential think tanks.

This move marks a new chapter in the long-standing campaign for Biafran independence, as Ekpa seeks to leverage international platforms to highlight the grievances and aspirations of the Biafran people.

The contract outlines that BRGIE will pay MGS a monthly fee of $10,000 (about ₦15.8 million) for their services, with the agreement set to run from June 15, 2024, to June 14, 2025. The deal is renewable on an annual basis, with MGS tasked with convincing the US government and private sectors to support the secession of Biafra from Nigeria.

MGS is expected to provide strategic advice and facilitate interactions with relevant members of the US Executive and Legislative Branches, as well as third-party interests. The agreement includes promoting Biafra’s case as an independent state that could become a close ally of the United States and a counterbalance against Islamic terrorism in the region.

Additionally, MGS will work to educate US and international stakeholders on issues concerning the Nigerian government, such as human rights abuses, religious freedom, and security concerns. The lobbying firm will also encourage the US government to engage directly with BRGIE through advocacy by the US Congress, faith-based organizations, and human rights groups.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon Makes History with Third Consecutive Olympic 1,500m Gold
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon Makes History with Third Consecutive Olympic 1,500m Gold

Other Sports 363
  Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon etched her name into the annals...

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola Wins Paris Olympic Marathon as Eliud Kipchoge Fails to Finish

Other Sports 363
  Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola delivered a remarkable solo performance...

Tyla Condemns Bullying of Former Miss SA Contestant Chidinma Adetshina Amid Nationality Controversy

Lifestyle News 363
  South African singer Tyla has publicly supported former Miss...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon Makes History with Third Consecutive Olympic 1,500m Gold

The Editor, Naija247news - 363