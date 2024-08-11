Russia Launches Air Attack on Kyiv, Air Defenses Engaged

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) – Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv early Sunday, prompting the city’s air defense systems to engage in repelling the strikes, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and military administration officials.

“Air defense units are operating, and the air raid alert continues,” Mayor Klitschko reported via the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters witnesses reported hearing at least two explosions, likely from the air defense units in action.

As of now, it is unclear if the attack caused any damage or injuries. Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, confirmed on Telegram that the capital remains under threat from Russian ballistic missiles.

Air raid alerts were issued for Kyiv, the surrounding region, and all of eastern Ukraine, as reported by Ukraine’s air force on Telegram.