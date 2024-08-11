Menu
Poland Denies Arrested Nationals Waved Russian Flag in Kano, Calls for Their Release

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

 

Poland has denied allegations that its nationals, arrested by security operatives in Kano, Nigeria, waved the Russian flag during a protest. The individuals, six students and their lecturer from the University of Warsaw, were detained on August 6 alongside six Spanish nationals during an #EndBadGovernance protest against economic hardship.

The spokesperson for Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS), Peter Afunanya, stated that the Poles were arrested due to their presence at the protest and for allegedly displaying foreign flags. However, the Polish foreign ministry refuted these claims, asserting that the group did not participate in the protest but merely took photographs.

The students, part of an academic exchange program at Bayero University, Kano, were scheduled to return to Poland in early September. The University of Warsaw has prioritized securing their release, with Press Officer Anna Modzelewska emphasizing the importance of their safe return.

Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Jakub Wisniewski, has called for the immediate release of the detainees, expressing skepticism over the claims of them waving a Russian flag.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has been urged by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Poland, Omooba Ayoola, to facilitate the release of the students and their lecturer, emphasizing the importance of academic cooperation between the two countries.

A former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Professor Bola Akinterinwa, advised the Polish government to remain patient while the investigation is completed, noting that it is crucial for the Nigerian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

The Editor, Naija247news

