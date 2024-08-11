Oil Prices Climb Over 3.5% Weekly as Positive Economic Signals and Middle East Tensions Boost Market

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Oil prices settled higher on Friday, with Brent crude rising by 50 cents to $79.66 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbing by 65 cents to $76.84 per barrel. Both benchmarks notched significant weekly gains, with Brent up over 3.5% and WTI rising more than 4%.

The market was buoyed by positive economic data and signals from Federal Reserve policymakers suggesting that interest rates could be cut as early as September, easing concerns about demand. Additionally, ongoing fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East have heightened supply risks, further supporting prices.

“Crude is in recovery mode,” said Dennis Kissler, Senior Vice President of Trading at BOK Financial, noting that geopolitical tensions and eased recession fears have contributed to the market’s resilience.

On Thursday, a trio of Federal Reserve officials expressed confidence that inflation is cooling, which could pave the way for rate cuts. A larger-than-expected drop in U.S. jobless claims also underpinned the market’s recovery, indicating that the labor market remains robust despite previous concerns.

China’s consumer price index rose slightly faster than expected last month, adding to the positive momentum in the oil market. Pierre Veyret, Technical Analyst at ActivTrades, suggested that this momentum could push prices to test the $80 per barrel level.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly escalating violence between Israeli forces and Hamas-led militants in Gaza, have fueled fears of potential disruptions to oil supply from the region. Concerns are further heightened by Iran-aligned Houthi militants’ attacks on international shipping near Yemen in solidarity with Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to weigh on the market, with Moscow moving additional military assets to its southern Kursk region.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six others, dipped slightly by 0.136% to 103.14, making oil cheaper for foreign buyers and boosting demand.

In Libya, the National Oil Corporation declared force majeure at its Sharara oilfield due to protests, gradually reducing output and adding further support to prices. However, U.S. oil rigs, an indicator of future production, increased by three to 485 this week. Money managers also trimmed their net long positions in U.S. crude futures and options, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.