Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon Makes History with Third Consecutive Olympic 1,500m Gold

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon etched her name into the annals of Olympic history by becoming the first woman to win three consecutive 1,500-meter gold medals. The 30-year-old showcased her mastery of middle-distance running at the Stade de France on Saturday, claiming victory with a new Olympic record of 3 minutes 51.29 seconds.

Kipyegon, who previously won gold in 2016 and 2020, delivered a tactical masterclass. She initially let Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay set the pace before taking control just after the first lap. As Tsegay faded in the final stretch, Kipyegon surged ahead, leaving her competitors trailing.

Australia’s Jessica Hull secured the silver with a time of 3:52.56, while the UK’s Georgia Bell claimed the bronze in 3:52.61. Despite their efforts, neither could match Kipyegon’s blistering finish.

Kipyegon, who also holds three World Athletics Championships gold medals in the same distance, further cemented her legacy as arguably the greatest women’s middle-distance runner in history. Her win in Paris adds to a remarkable list of achievements, including her triumphant return to the sport after a maternity break, when she won her second Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021.

Known as the “Queen of 1,500 meters” in Kenya, Kipyegon’s journey from running barefoot in the hilly terrain of her village in western Kenya’s Rift Valley to becoming an Olympic legend is nothing short of inspirational. She credits her daughter Alyn for giving her the strength to overcome challenges and achieve greatness.

Kipyegon’s victory was celebrated not only for its historic significance but also for her demonstration of resilience, determination, and tactical brilliance.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola Wins Paris Olympic Marathon as Eliud Kipchoge Fails to Finish
Next article
Simon Ekpa Signs $130,000 Lobbying Deal to Push Biafra Independence in the US
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Comments are closed.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Simon Ekpa Signs $130,000 Lobbying Deal to Push Biafra Independence in the US

South East 363
  Simon Ekpa, leader of the Autopilot faction of the...

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola Wins Paris Olympic Marathon as Eliud Kipchoge Fails to Finish

Other Sports 363
  Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola delivered a remarkable solo performance...

Tyla Condemns Bullying of Former Miss SA Contestant Chidinma Adetshina Amid Nationality Controversy

Lifestyle News 363
  South African singer Tyla has publicly supported former Miss...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Simon Ekpa Signs $130,000 Lobbying Deal to Push Biafra Independence in...

Emman Tochi - 363