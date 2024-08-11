Menu
Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola Wins Paris Olympic Marathon as Eliud Kipchoge Fails to Finish

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola delivered a remarkable solo performance to win the Olympic men’s marathon in Paris, setting an Olympic record with a time of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and 26 seconds. Tola’s victory came as Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge, who was aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic gold, failed to finish the race.

Belgium’s Bashir Abdi secured the silver medal, improving on his bronze from the Tokyo Games, while Kenya’s Benson Kipruto claimed the bronze.

Tola, who wasn’t initially on the Ethiopian team and was called up after Sisay Lemma withdrew due to injury, took an early lead and maintained it despite the challenging course, described by World Athletics as the toughest in Olympic history. Tola’s dominance was evident as he crossed the finish line in front of cheering crowds, including Ethiopian running legend Haile Gebrselassie.

In the final stretch, Abdi and Kipruto battled with Ethiopia’s Deresa Geleta for the remaining podium spots, with Geleta fading in the last 2 kilometers. Abdi finished in 2:06:47, while Kipruto clocked in at 2:07:00. Kipruto dedicated his bronze medal to the late Kelvin Kiptum, who broke the marathon world record last year and tragically passed away in February.

Eliud Kipchoge, widely regarded as the greatest marathoner of all time and the only man to run under two hours in an unofficial race, struggled on the hilly course and withdrew around the 30-kilometer mark. After deciding to retire from the race, Kipchoge handed over his shoes, bib, and socks to fans before being driven away amidst rapturous applause. Reflecting on his performance, Kipchoge acknowledged it as his “worst marathon” and was uncertain about his future in the sport.

The women’s marathon, which will conclude the Olympic athletics program, is set to take place on Sunday.

