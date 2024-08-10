Travis Scott Released Without Charges After Arrest in Paris

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) – Grammy-nominated American hip hop star Travis Scott has been released from police custody in Paris and will not face any charges, according to a representative for Scott on Saturday.

The 33-year-old artist was arrested on Friday at the luxury Georges V hotel in Paris following an altercation with a security guard. “Travis Scott has been released with no charges,” the representative confirmed in an email to Reuters.

The Paris prosecutor’s office also verified that Scott has been released without any charges.

This incident follows Scott’s arrest in the United States in June on disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges after an incident on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida. Known for hits like “Sicko Mode,” Scott has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards.