Travis Scott Arrested in Paris for Alleged Violence Against Security Guard

Grammy-nominated hip hop artist Travis Scott was arrested on Friday at the luxury Georges V hotel in Paris, following an alleged altercation involving a security guard. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, Scott, 33, was taken into custody after a security guard attempted to intervene in a dispute between the rapper and his bodyguard.

A criminal investigation into the incident has been opened, but details about the nature of the violence have not been disclosed. Some French media outlets reported that Scott appeared intoxicated at the time.

Scott’s representatives have not yet commented on the incident. This arrest follows a similar event in June, when Scott was detained for disorderly intoxication and trespassing after a disturbance on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida.