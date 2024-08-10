NUPRC Refutes Dangote Refinery’s Allegations Over Domestic Crude Supply Shortfalls

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has firmly rejected accusations from Dangote Refinery, which claimed that the commission has failed to enforce the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

In a press release issued on Friday, the NUPRC emphasized its dedication to ensuring a steady supply of crude oil to local refineries, including Dangote Refinery, despite challenges in the oil and gas sector.

The dispute began when Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest, publicly criticized the NUPRC and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) for not meeting its crude oil supply needs. The refinery’s management alleged that the NUPRC had not properly enforced the DCSO, leading to significant shortfalls. They claimed that the NNPC had only supplied 33% of the required crude, disrupting operations.

In response, the NUPRC clarified that it had facilitated the delivery of over 29 million barrels of crude oil to Dangote Refinery in the first half of 2024. The commission reiterated its proactive enforcement of Section 109 of the PIA, which mandates the domestic supply of crude on a ‘willing buyer, willing seller’ basis.

The regulator also cited a letter from Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Refinery, dated July 24, 2024, commending the NUPRC for its efforts in developing the DCSO framework to ensure a stable crude supply.

The NUPRC outlined steps it has taken to ensure compliance with the PIA, including the creation of the Production Curtailment and Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation Regulation 2023 and the formation of a committee with stakeholders such as the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) and the Crude Oil Refinery-Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN).

Addressing concerns about potential license withdrawals, the NUPRC emphasized that while it is committed to enforcing compliance, it will avoid actions that could hinder investment in the sector, noting that arbitrary revocation of licenses is not in the country’s best interest, especially in the current energy transition era.